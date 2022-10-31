Baba Vanga's blood-curdling predictions for 2023 are gloomy and horrible. Only two months are left to change the calendar year, and here we are with a set of shocking foretellings by Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova. The popular mystic and herbalist from Bulgaria is well-known for her predictions that came true in many instances. From the Chornobyl disaster and Princess Diana's passing to the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Baba Vanga, unfortunately, came accurate many times. Around 111 years ago, the blind mystic made many prophecies about 2022, which were witnessed by the world. She said that water-related problems would be seen in some nations. And 2022 saw drought in many areas in Portugal and Italy while at the same time, Australia and Asian countries fronted severe floods. But what does 2023 have in store for humans? Psychic Baba Vanga's 2 Out of 6 Chilling Predictions for 2022 Come True! Know What Are the Other Fearsome Prophesies By The Blind Mystic.

Baba Vanga's Prediction For 2023:

1. As claimed by Baba Vanga, a powerful country will attack people with biological weapons in the coming year. There is a certain feasibility of this situation if we see how the Russia-Ukraine war has become a real threat to the whole world.

2. The Nostradamus Woman also foresaw that the Earth's magnetic shield would severely get damaged in 2023 due to a lethal solar storm or solar tsunami.

3. Well, Baba Vanga was pretty sure about the Alien invasion on Earth in 2023. She predicted that the unknown creatures from another planet would attack Earth and that the whole sphere would be covered under darkness. This may lead to the death of millions.

4. The legendary Bulgarian mystic also foretold that humans would entirely control the birth process in the coming year. People will be born in laboratories wherein their skin colour and character will be selected.

5. The planet may also get news of an explosion in a nuclear power plant, due to which toxic clouds will cover the continent of Asia, resulting in many nations getting impacted by severe ailments in 2023.

Sources also say that Baba Vanga forewarned about some other major astronomical events for 2023. She said that the Earth's orbit would shift in some way in the upcoming year, though no specifics were provided. If the blind Bulgaria mystic is correct, the world could soon be in for a rough time!

