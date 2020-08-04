Hello there! Yet another Tuesday is here and so are we to help you keep updated with everything that is going viral on social media. While we may be following social distancing, there is no reason that we should follow social media distancing as well. Isn't it? So, you might not want to skip this viral live blog. Today netizens wake up to happy and inspirational Good morning quotes, messages and Images to motivate the social media world. And that is exactly the kind of start you need for the day. Hashtags such as #TuesdayThoughts, #TuesdayFeelings and #TuesdayMotivation are trending on Twitter but we have just begun with the day and as the day proceeds, we will bring to you the viral stories from social media. Right from funny memes, popular tweets, latest GIFs to everything trending from around the world will be at your fingertips.

Viral videos, post-Raksha Bandhan images, cat videos, puppy videos, funny memes and heart-touching videos have their fair share of presence on social media. Apart from that, it is Barack Obama and Meghan Markle's birthday today. Both the celebs have a big fan following and it can be clearly seen on social media with the number of birthday wishes flooding Twitter. Apart from that, it is Arbaaz Khan, Shama Sikander and Vishal Bhardwaj's birthday. Fans are wishing them a long life on social media. It is also Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary today and fans remember him with nostalgic posts.

We are yet to see what takes away netizens' attention all day and trust us when we say that we will let you know all the latest updates about whatever is keeping internet users hooked online. Also, a friendly reminder, while COVID-19 lockdown has been lifted in various places, the number of coronavirus cases haven't gone down. So we urge you to take care of yourself and follow safety norms.