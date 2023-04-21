Mumbai, April 21: In a city more accustomed to Russian missile attacks, a flash of light illuminated the night sky above war torn Kyiv. The incident sparked widespread astonishment, popular conjecture about what caused it, and humorous comments about the involvement of extraterrestrial beings.

Late on Wednesday, social media videos showed a sudden bright flash lighting up the dark sky over the Ukrainian capital. A burning object looked to be falling to the ground in one footage. UFO Sighting: 'Cigar-Shaped UFO' Approaches an Airplane Mid-Air; What Happens Next Leaves Passengers Baffled (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, UFO enthusiast and conspiracy theorist Scott C. Waring also shared the video via his YouTube channel UFO Sightings Daily. “Guys, did you know about the explosion of light over Kyiv yesterday? The explosion of light had a UFO flying from its tail area, which I believe to be a alien craft destroying a nuclear missile from Russia. NASA said it wasn't their satellite, that the satellite is still in orbit today, so that is more proof leaning towards it being a UFO intercepting a Russian missile”, the latter wrote in the description to the video.

Scott Waring Suspects Alien Activity in Kyiv

At around 10 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Kyiv officials reported that an unidentified airborne object had fallen from the sky, prompting them to issue an air warning for the city and the surrounding area. The first shock was followed by concerns about what had transpired, which were still unanswered the following morning.

“After verification and clarification, the information regarding the possible use of enemy aircraft or an air strike with missile weapons was not confirmed”, Kyiv City Military Administration said in a statement. UFO Sightings: Pentagon Official Says Alien Motherships Could Be Sending Tiny Probes to Monitor Earth, Other Planets.

Moreover, Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv have been frequent, damaging civilian areas and forcing locals to take cover underground. Though locals, especially prominent politicians, appeared to take pleasure in speculating that the flash might not have been connected to the conflict.

