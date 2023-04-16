Delhi, April 16: A Harvard scientist and a Pentagon official have authored a research article that suggests the possibility that there could be an alien mothership in our solar system, sending out probes to explore Earth and other planets. The draft paper, titled "Physical Constraints on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," was jointly produced by Avi Loeb, an astronomer from Harvard University, and Sean M. Kirkpatrick, who serves as the director of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

Politico reported that a mysterious object floating through our solar system might actually be an alien mothership dispatching smaller UFOs to keep tabs on our planet. According to the report, these minuscule probes could be used for exploration, much like NASA missions. Alien Life Found? Conspiracy Theorist Claims to Find UFO Hidden in NASA’s Ryugu Asteroid (Watch Video).

Avi Loeb is a notable figure in the scientific community for his research on "Oumuamua", an interstellar object that was first detected in 2017. In his report he says that the Interstellar objects such as the “Oumuamua” that scientists spotted flying through the galaxy in 2017 “could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth.” ‘Doughnut-Shaped UFO’ Sighted in UK? Dog Walker Spots Mysterious UFO the ‘Size Of A House’ Above the Skies of Dudley.

The draft paper looks at how Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), which is another term for UFOs used by the US government, could work based on the physics constraints that we understand.

It proposes that an alien mothership in the solar system could send probes to our planet that could land just like “dandelion seeds,” where they “parachute” while entering our atmosphere to slow down so that they don’t burn up on entry. It further says that such probes could use starlight to “charge their batteries” or even use liquid water as fuel.

However, it is important to know that the paper does not actually conclusively point towards the existence of such an alien mothership and mini-probes but rather, it points to the possibility of them existing so that it may help in future research.

