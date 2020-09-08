Palanpur (Gujarat), September 8: In an incident of collaborative effort and bravery, 10 people were saved by local residents in Banaskantha after a jeep got stuck and overturned on an overbridge due to flooded river. The incident took place when a jeep trying to cross a flooded river on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border and lost control on the bridge.

According to the incident, a jeep -- carrying 10 passengers including women and children -- lost its control near the Chapri Diary area while crossing the flooded bridge. Following the passengers started shouting and the local residents ran to help the passengers. In no time the fell into the river, but due to people's bravery and collaborative effort, the passengers were saved. Perfect Reverse! Video of Man Taking Car Out of Tight Spot Goes Viral, Gains Him Praises.

Here's the video:

According to preliminary details, all the passengers in the jeep were tribals and were going towards that Chapri Dairy. All the passenger were evacuated, but the jeep swept away in the flow. The video has gone viral. In another incident, two youth were saved by Sikh community people, when they swept away at Siyawa river in Ambaji-Ambu Raod of Gujarat. Both the youth belong to Mehsana district.

