‘We Paid for This?’: Passenger Confronts Railway Staff As Shatabdi Express Roof Leaks During Rain, Video Goes Viral

A video showing a passenger confronting a railway official over a leaking roof inside the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express has gone viral on social media, triggering a heated debate over maintenance standards on India's premium trains.

The incident reportedly occurred aboard Train No. 12041 during heavy rainfall. In the viral clip, rainwater can be seen leaking through the roof of a coach and dripping directly onto passenger seats, leaving travellers visibly frustrated. Shatabdi Express Stone Pelting Incident: Miscreants Throw Stone at Moving Delhi-Chandigarh Train, Window Damaged; Journalist Shares Experience After Escaping Unhurt (Watch Video).

Passenger Questions Railway Official as Shatabdi Express's Roof Starts Leaking

Look at the condition of the Shatabdi Express, one of the country's premier trains. This government does not maintain it properly. By intimidating the media, they can portray everything in the country as being fine. Come down to the ground reality and see for yourself. pic.twitter.com/3ClsbPOfcY — সাবির (@SabirAl72017365) June 11, 2026

The passenger who recorded the video questioned a railway official about the condition of the coach and demanded accountability. Expressing his anger, he repeatedly asked whether passengers who had paid for tickets deserved to travel in such conditions. As the railway employee attempted to explain the situation and assure him that action would be taken, the passenger continued pressing for a clear answer. Vande Bharat Express Stone Pelting Case: Man Throws Stones at Bhopal-New Delhi Semi High-Speed Train in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, Arrested.

The video also captured water falling from the coach roof onto seats, highlighting what many online users described as a serious maintenance lapse. During the exchange, the railway official was heard informing staff over the phone that water was leaking in Coach C-6 near seats 70, 71 and 72.

The passenger further pointed out that the Shatabdi Express is considered one of Indian Railways' flagship premium services and questioned how such issues could occur despite its reputation and ticket prices.

Since being shared online, the clip has attracted widespread attention. Many social media users backed the passenger, arguing that he was raising a legitimate concern about passenger comfort and safety. Others, however, felt the railway official was being unfairly blamed, noting that he appeared to be actively trying to resolve the problem.

The viral incident has once again sparked discussions about maintenance standards, passenger experience and accountability on premium train services across India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).