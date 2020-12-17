Year 2020 is ending but not without another crisis. A winter storm Gail has affected parts of Northeast US. The heavy snow storm Gail is impacting parts of the mid-Atlantic and northeast US. Heavy snowfall has occured in major cities of New York, Boston, Philadelphia, New Jersey. Surrounding regions are already covered in a thick blanket of snow, just in time for Christmas. Pictures and videos of snowstorm Gail have been shared online and all the regions are transforming into winter wonderland! It certainly looks pretty and people cannot stop saying, "Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas!" However, all is not as pretty as it looks as people have also been severely impacted, two people even losing their lives.

Snowstorm Gail is said to be likely biggest storm in several years. A high-impact nor'easter comes with heavy snow, strong winds and coastal flooding. People have been issued warnings to stay indoors. The National Weather Service says snow could fall at the rate of 2 inches per hour or more, at times. This storm is produced by a combination of a deep upper-level trough swinging across the mid-South, an area of low pressure developing off the southeast coast, and a strong arctic high-pressure system located over southern Quebec, Canada. And as heavy snowfall continues to fall here, residents are sharing pictures of thick snow-blanketed surroundings. Kashmir Sees First Snowfall of Winter Season 2020, See Beautiful Pictures of the Valley Drenched in a Carpet of Snow.

Check Pictures and Videos of Snowstorm Gail:

Lot Like Christmas!

I wanted snow, and we got it. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. ❄️🥶🧣🧤⛄️🎄 #SnowStorm2020 pic.twitter.com/oESWI0T5H7 — Caroline (@cara7764) December 17, 2020

Winter Wonderland

It’s a winter wonderland tonight... pic.twitter.com/73zsH1AIkX — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) December 16, 2020

So Much Snow

I just took my dog out to go the bathroom and the snow is past my knees. This is the view from my porch and that’s my car. #SnowStorm2020 #PAwx pic.twitter.com/aHdquelRuL — Karl D Peterson (@karldpeterson) December 17, 2020

Pretty Pretty

#wednesdaythought w a l k o u t t o w i n t e r - (A z t e c C a m e r a) #WinterStormGail #Ohio #ohiowx #SnowStorm2020 #snow pic.twitter.com/77g9Iy6d6o — Marcus of Clownworld (@MarcusBastille) December 16, 2020

Just 5 Mins to Cover It All White

Storm Gail has shown up in Harrisburg Pennsylvania! These are about 5 minutes apart. pic.twitter.com/fAISzZD3Tj — Beth Beene (@beene_beth) December 16, 2020

Such Wallpaper Feels

A few scenes from today’s snowstorm in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/Hm1KBGW2wE — Kristina Serafini (@KristinaS_Trib) December 16, 2020

some quick iPhone pics from the snowstorm in Philly today ❄️ pic.twitter.com/sK9yoc5a9F — Alli Pinter (@allipinter) December 17, 2020

Video of Snowing in Philadelphia

A little snow coming down from #Gail here in the #Philly burbs pic.twitter.com/PhrGh1oxke — Luke Reasoner 🏡 (@lukereasoner) December 16, 2020

Gail Coming Down

It all looks so pretty, until you have to step out! And it is not all fun, as the pile up in Philadelphia has even claimed two lives. Over hundreds of vehicles have crashed in Virginia, Maryland. Millions of people have been urged to stay indoors and not step out. Road traffic has also been halted in several places.

