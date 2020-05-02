World Laughter Day 2020: Funny Memes, Jokes, Hilarious Videos and GIFs That You Can Share With Everyone and Spread Smiles

Funny memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

May 3 marks the celebration of World Laughter Day this year. Marked on the first Sunday of May every year, it essentially raises awareness about the many benefits of having a good laugh. Since we all in midst of a crisis of COVID-19, it seems apt to share more smiles and make people laugh, to make them forget of these bad times even for a while. And what better to way to make everyone LOL if not by sharing some good meme and jokes. Nobody says no to memes, right? So on this laughter day 2020, we bring to you a collection of some amazing funny memes, some related to lockdown, some from movies, some from the latest trends all of which will definitely make you smile heartily. Ramayan Funny Memes and Jokes: From Ravana Vadh and Lakshman's Comebacks to Hilarious Posts about Vibhishan and Kumbhkaran, Don't Miss Any Reason To LOL Today!

World Laughter Day has been marked since the year 1998. The first of the celebration took place in Mumbai and it started from a Laughter Yoga Movement. Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement started this day as a positive manifestation for world peace and is intended to build up a global consciousness of brotherhood and friendship through laughter. We all love a good laugh, right? Just reading through a good joke, or watching a silly video or GIFs can make you smile sometimes and changes your mood completely. So on this laughter day 2020, we have got you a funny collection of memes, jokes and videos which will definitely make you smile. UFO and Alien Invasion Funny Memes Trend Online: Netizens Make Hilarious Jokes on 'What More in 2020?' After Pentagon Releases Video of UAP.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes for Laughter Day:

Hairdressers After Lockdown

Oops

Every Single Time

I wish I could tag my dog in this meme. pic.twitter.com/w7kKomQzM0 — Men's Humor (@MensHumor) May 1, 2020

Know When the Laugh is Funnier Than The Joke?

What Day is it Today?

Remember This Eraser?

People: the lockdown won’t last that long The lockdown : pic.twitter.com/3JoqHFnToD — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 1, 2020

Hahaha, What?

Trying to charge android phones with Apple charger. pic.twitter.com/eRjnn2fNS5 — Bade Chote (@badechote) May 2, 2020

How Are You Spending Time?

Done With 2020!

I am done with 2020 pic.twitter.com/ccA3LCzAHO — S Ravind King (@sravindking) April 30, 2020

Working from Home be Like...

Me when I first started working from home vs me working from home now pic.twitter.com/C2jca4gyze — Dave (@davidjfairhurst) April 23, 2020

Human Race

The earth by the end of 2020 #UFOs pic.twitter.com/OcJgoDHHeD — REE 🎮 🥀 (@mushymello) April 28, 2020

Miss Cancelling Plans

Google, Are You Alright?

These days, in fact, people use social media more for looking and sharing memes than actually having interactions. These joke formats make people smile because some of them are just so relatable. We hope some of the above memes and jokes made you LOL too! Have a great laughter day!