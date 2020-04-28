UFO and Alien Invasion Funny Memes Trend Online: Netizens Make Hilarious Jokes on 'What More in 2020?' After Pentagon Releases Video of UAP

UFO memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The world currently is gripped by the Coronavirus scare which has affected over 3 million people across the globe! Amid all the constant updates about COVID 19 that come up on social media, currently its UFOs and aliens that have caught people's attention. After the Pentagon officially released the videos of unidentified aerial phenomena that were leaked earlier, the discussions about extraterrestrial life have surfaced again. And they have become the target of funny memes and jokes too. #UFOs and #Pentagon are among the top trends on Twitter with funny reactions and memes. People are making jokes on the year 2020 overall and how people would react if the aliens are here. From World War III to Coronavirus, Funny Memes and Jokes are Trending on How 2020 is Going So Far.

The Pentagon released the earlier leaked videos which have been doing the rounds on the internet. They confirmed that they were captured by the US Navy pilots but maintained that it is an "unidentified" phenomena. These videos show unidentified objects pacing rapidly as they are being tracked. There are numerous videos of supposed UFO on the internet. Pentagon confirming that these leaked ones are real and no misconceptions, only give rise to more discussions on aliens on Earth, a topic that has many people curious about. And it took no time for it to trend online with funny memes and jokes. Covidiot Funny Memes and TikTok Videos: These Jokes on Violators of Social Distancing Guidelines Show Why It's Better to Stay Safe At Home.

Check Some Funny Memes and Jokes on UFOs and Aliens

The earth by the end of 2020 #UFOs pic.twitter.com/OcJgoDHHeD — REE 🎮 🥀 (@mushymello) April 28, 2020

#UFOs Everyone 2 months ago: Damn 2020's been crazy, what's next, aliens exist? The Pentagon: pic.twitter.com/tQd9dXAeO3 — swerve 🥢 (@swerveee) April 28, 2020

sees UFOs and aliens exist trending* me after watching that video: #UFOs pic.twitter.com/caYNycQ6Zq — 𝕮𝖊𝖉𝖗𝖎𝖈 𝕺𝖇𝖑𝖎𝖌𝖆𝖉𝖔 (@ObligadoCedric) April 28, 2020

Some of these are so funny, right? These memes also remind us of the Area 51 jokes which went crazy viral on social media last year. Looks like some people are really excited to meet with the extraterrestrials, or rather are awaiting their presence. We really wonder if there is anything more left about 2020 that we are yet to see? But to reassure you, the videos released by Pentagon are old and there has been no concrete evidence of aliens on earth as yet.