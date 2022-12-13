Everyone has a way to support their team — some paint their faces, others get permanent tattoos, and many others attempt to remember their lucky charms from the previous matches — which might or might not include standing on one leg for the whole match! But another trend that keeps surfacing now and then is about going above and beyond for the team you support. One such viral trend is when models claim they will strip naked in support of their team's victory in sporting events. Many such claims have been made over the years, some getting fulfilled and others not. Some have even changed their teams, which is considered blasphemy for most people. While you go down memory lane to recall all such incidents, here’s a list of some models, from Poonam Pandey to Ivana Knoll, who claimed they would strip naked to support their teams during sporting events over the years. Ivana Knoll, Croatian 'Hottest Football Fan', Promises To 'Go Nude' If Croatia Wins The FIFA World Cup 2022.

Larissa Riquelme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lari Riquelme (@larissariquelme)

More than a decade ago, in 2010, famous Paraguayan glamour model Larissa Riquelme was supporting her nation during the World Cup in South Africa, and she promised to do a naked magazine shoot if her team made it to the final four. She became famous for holding her mobile phone between her boobs, and even when her team didn’t make it, she did the magazine photoshoot anyway and shot to fame due to it. For the Qatar World Cup 2022, Riquelme decided to switch her loyalties and started supporting Brazil. Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Hot Pics and Videos in Bikini.

Poonam Pandey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Pandey, the Indian model who made headlines in 2011 by promising to strip naked if India won the Cricket World Cup, was compared a lot to Larissa Riquelme. She claimed that she wanted to “excite the boys to play better” and was not doing this as a publicity stunt. However, she was unable to fulfil her promise due to the threats and public backlash.

Ivana Knoll

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

Croatian model Ivana Knoll was quoted telling the German press that she would get naked as a reward for her team if they won the FIFA World Cup 2022. The model was photographed at the Qatar World Cup and has been dubbed the World Cup's "hottest fan" due to her racy outfits. She claimed that she wasn’t aware of Qatar's clothing rules. She has, however, denied having made any claims to strip naked.

Bethany Lily April

A famous webcam model known for posting nude pictures and videos, Bethany Lily April, in support of her team England, stripped for the team in Cricket World Cup 2019. She posted the pictures on her Twitter account and was even dubbed ‘Britain Ki Poonam Pandey’ for this.

Fans show support for their teams in many ways, and these models have made many headlines by supporting them uniquely.

