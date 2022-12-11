The Temperature in Qatar has already gone off the charts as we enter the semifinals stage of the "Greatest Show On Earth". Four blockbuster games in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal stage have topped each other and now we are about the enter the most exciting stage of the tournament. One of the semifinal games will see Argentina take on the challenge of Croatia, who beat Brazil in the quarterfinals. Amidst this, Ivana Knoll, the biggest and the sexiest fan of Croatia, promises to go nude if Croatia manages to win the title. Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll MOCKS Richarlison’s 'Pigeon Dance' in Latex Red Bra After Croatia Knocks Brazil Out of FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

Ivana Knoll, former Miss Croatia has been one of the breakout stars off the field in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Her presence in the Croatia games in hot and raunchy avatars took away the hearts of the football fans all around the world. Although her dressing habits were not taken kindly by the Qatari people, who have restrictions for both men and women alike in terms of dressing, it did not stop her to be the sensation of the FIFA World Cup. Among her two million followers on Instagram, 300,000 followers joined up over the last two days only. That speaks volume about how she became a heartthrob of the football fans. Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Hot Pics and Videos in Bikini: Know About the World Cup’s ‘Sexiest Fan’ of Croatia Who Went Viral for Showing Up in Sexy Outfits to Qatar Stadiums!

Following Croatia's upset over Brazil, when she was asked how she will celebrate if Croatia completes their incomplete task from last edition, which is to win the title, she replied “If that happens, the flag falls…”. Teasingly hinting to go naked. However, Croatia still has to go a long way to win the title, but if Luka Modric and co successfully gets the job done, fans around the world will be eagerly waiting for Ivana to keep her bold promise.

