Porn for the blind population? Well, an innovative step might make it easier for the visually impaired community to experience webcamming. Live webcam experience may now come along with expert commentary that will describe the visually impaired user whatever is happening on the other side. A major XXX porn company is hiring sports announcers during the coronavirus pandemic to help commentate for the people who are unable to visually experience what is happening on the live cam. The company called ImLive offered Joe Buck $1 million to commentate scenes. They have started a website exclusively for the blind people that will also include commentary from sports announcers who are looking for work amid lockdown.

In the month of April, the XXX adult entertainment site ImLive had offered Fox Sports’ Joe Buck $1 million to help them with their new initiative and commentate on live cam shows for six weeks. Whole Buck turned down the offer, ImLive reached out to some other experts in the field that also include Sean Wheelock, known for MMA and soccer commentary.

In a press release quoted by awfulannouncing, ImLive.com said, "ImLive.com, offering the largest variety of adult webcam experiences, announced today the launch of ImLive4TheBlind, a website dedicated to providing the visually impaired the live camming experience that millions around the world currently enjoy. The live sessions will be commentated on by a sports broadcaster giving the play-by-play on what’s going down so that the user can properly visualize what’s happening on the screen in front of them."

It further read, "Providing the narration to the cam session will be professional sports broadcasters who have been left jobless in the wake of the suspension of sports due to COVID-19. ImLive originally offered legendary commentator Joe Buck the opportunity to lend his voice to aid the potentially millions of visually impaired Americans who could benefit, but, while flattered, he respectfully declined. Inspired by the idea of others like Buck that were without a job, the company opened up to submissions from other commentators willing to work."

