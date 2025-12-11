2025 was stacked with major men's and women's cricket international tournaments, which saw the rise of Indian teams across both categories. While the Indian men's national cricket team missed out on ICC WTC 2023-25, the Indian women's national cricket team left no stone unturned in winning world cups across all age and categories. In this article, we look back at major cricketing achievements in India's men's and women's cricket below. ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: Tournament Starts on January 15, India in Action on Opening Day.

ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025

The year started with India's women's Under-19 team successfully defending their ICC U19 T20 World Cup. Under the leadership of Niki Prasad, India performed dominantly, going undefeated in the tournament, with Gongadi Trisha and Vaishnavi Sharma leading the way with the bat and ball, respectively.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

After the disappointment of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, captain Rohit Sharma and new coach Gautam Gambhir ended India's ICC drought by winning the Champions Trophy 2025, that too in an emphatic way. India's men's national cricket team remained unbeaten and overcame opponents such as Australia, New Zealand, and Pakistan to hand themselves their second-ever CT title.

Asia Cup 2025

The first major T20I competition without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja saw the current 20-overs champions India win the Asia Cup 2025 edition and pass the litmus test without their veterans under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. India ended up winning all seven matches, where the Men in Blue handed archrivals Pakistan three defeats, including in the final, and thus won a record ninth Asia Cup title. ICC Lauds Malaysia Cricket Association for Successfully Hosting Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Looking to overcome their near misses from earlier editions, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women's national team entered the ICC Women's CWC 2025 in India with one goal in mind: winning the nation its maiden title. Despite hiccups early on, India regrouped and qualified for the tournament final, thanks to several individual brilliances in knockouts and group matches, setting up a clash with South Africa in the summit clash. In a thrilling final, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma stood tall, helping India overcome the hurdle and win its maiden ICC Women's World Cup title.

Blind Women's T20 World Cup 2025

2025 ended on a high note for Indian cricket, with India's blind women's national team bringing home the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup trophy. India won the inaugural edition by beating Nepal in a one-sided clash, and also beat teams like Pakistan and Australia earlier in the tournament.

