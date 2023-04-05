Mumbai, April 5: Donald Trump, former US president on Tuesday became the first former United States President to be arrested when he faced charges in the Porn Star Stormy Daniels hush money probe. Trump is likely to face charges stemming from a payoff to a porn star in order to buy her silence. Amid all of this, rumours state that Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump are heading for divorce.

A day after Donald Trump was arraigned in court, porn star Stormy Daniels has now taken a swipe at the former US President. Porn star Stormy Daniels whose real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford took a funny dig at Donald Trump by releasing a graphic tweet. She did stop there and in another tweet said, "It's definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest." Donald Trump and Melania Trump Getting Separated? Divorce Speculations Fly High As Former US President Arrives at Manhattan Court Alone in Porn Star Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case.

A screengrab of the tweet by Stormy Daniels. (Photo credits: Twitter/@StormyDaniels)

Did Donald Trump Have an Affair With Stormy Daniels?

According to reports, the former US President is allegedly said to have had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels back in 2006. Reportedly, Trump had an affair with Daniels when she was 27 at a hotel post a gold tournament. Donald Trump, who has been hit with 34 serious criminal charges pleaded not guilty and denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was placed under arrest as it was reported that he made payments to two women at the end of his 2016 presidential election campaign. Reports also state that Trump made the payments through Michael Cohen, his former lawyer after porn star Stormy Daniels said that she had an affair with him in 2006. Donald Trump Hit With 34 Serious Criminal Charges After Historic Arrest, Pleads Not Guilty.

Reportedly, Trump made the payments in order to cover the allegations which claimed that he had an extramarital affair with Daniels. Meanwhile, Trump's lawyers are preparing to fight the charges levied against the former US president at the trial which is said to be months away.

