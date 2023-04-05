New York, April 5: In a historic first, Donald Trump became the first American president in history to face criminal charges after a New York court held him guilty in Porn Star Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case. The 76-year-old turned himself in Tuesday before a Manhattan jury amid tight security. But during his hearing, the most notable absentee was Donald Trump's wife and former First Lady, Melania Trump. Since then, rumours are flying high that the couple is headed for a divorce.

Another reason to believe that is a few sources told The Mirror that Donald and Melania Trump lead separate lives and some people are of the belief they could be getting a divorce soon. Even though the couple lives together at Mar-A-Lago resort, they conduct separate lives and come together for the occasional dinner at his Palm Beach mansion, the sources claimed adding they barely cross each other's path. Porn Star Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case: Donald Trump Spoke Only Six Times During Hour-Long Court Hearing.

Donald Trump was accompanied to his court appearance over payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal by his son Eric Trump, campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, longtime communications aide Jason Miller, former White House aide Dan Scavino, and Boris Epshteyn. Melania was not even listed on the flight aboard his private jet for the New York trip. Reports say that Melania is concentrating on raising their 17-year-old son, Barron at the Palm Beach mansion. Donald Trump Hit With 34 Serious Criminal Charges After Historic Arrest, Pleads Not Guilty.

Reports said that the couple had a dinner at home when the news of Donald Trump's indictment broke out. However, she was not seen or heard since then. Melania is also said to be on social media detox as her social media presence has decreased incredibly. However, there is no conrete evidence to support the divorce claims, and Melania has not commented on them.

However, this is not the first time such rumours are coming to the fore. In 2022, Melania decided to not attend Donald Trump's 75th birthday celebrations. Her absence sparked divorce rumours as she missed the dinner at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).