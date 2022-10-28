Upto what extent can someone go to satisfy their husband sexually? Well, to satiate her paedophile husband's "depraved" sexual urges, a Haydock woman had sex with a dog! Yes, can you imagine indulging in beastality or animal abuse to satisfy your sick partner? Not just that she even recorded the XXX act with the animal on his phone. Mary Parkinson, 38, and her husband Kieran Parkinson, 36, discussed raping and assaulting children in a series of Facebook conversations they exchanged. On the husband's phone, investigators found a cache of extreme pornography featuring women and animals, as well as a homemade film of Parkinson having sex with the household dog. Just recently, a similar incident took over the headlines when a 30-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for 12 weeks after he tried to get indulged in sexual intercourse with a dog.

It only gets worse. The court previously heard testimony about Parkinson's husband offering a young boy money in exchange for sex and then engaging in sex with himself in front of the boy. He acknowledged to possessing three counts of extremely pornographic photos and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty of enticing a minor to engage in sexual behaviour and forcing a kid to see a sexual act. In connection with the video of Parkinson playing with the family dog, Parkinson entered a plea of guilty to one count of possessing extremely pornographic photographs. In addition, she admitted three counts of child maltreatment after leaving three kids home alone without food while she and her husband went to the bar. UP Shocker: Three Men Booked For 'Unnatural Sex' With Dog in Hathras.

Such a sick mentality has concluded that the couple's relationship is nothing less than "toxic". Sentencing Parkinson to a two-year community order, a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, and up to 60 rehabilitation days, Judge Swinnerton said: "This is my opportunity for you to sort yourself out. I urge you to take the opportunity to make some changes in your life."

The term 'Bestiality' is used to describe such a serious but underreported form of animal cruelty that occurs in society. This kind of serious offence is a punishable sex crime in India. Bestiality receives little attention in the recent psychiatric literature, and although case reports have been published, detailed psychological evaluations are often lacking.

