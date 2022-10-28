A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for 12 weeks after he tried to get indulged in sexual intercourse with a dog. The man, identified as Peter Lerwill from Hurstpierpoint in West Sussex, was dressed in woman's cloth to have sex with the voiceless animal in public in what police have described as an "extremely upsetting" case. Peter appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to attempted intercourse with an animal, after which he is banned from owning or having a dog for five years and is also registered as a sex offender. UP Shocker: Three Men Booked For 'Unnatural Sex' With Dog in Hathras.

