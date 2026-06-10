Zomato Clarifies Viral ‘INR 370 Biryani Bhejdu’ Notification Is Fake Amid Pranit More Controversy

Food delivery giant Zomato has issued a clarification after a viral screenshot circulating on social media falsely claimed the company had sent a notification referencing the ongoing "Rs 370 biryani" controversy. The company firmly denied creating or distributing the message, calling the screenshot fake.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Zomato addressed the issue with a black graphic carrying the message: "Biryani is dinner, not consent." The company further stated, "The screenshot of the distasteful notification you may have seen with our name is fake. We did not write or send it."

The clarification comes as discussions around the viral "Rs 370 biryani" remark continue to dominate social media platforms. The fake screenshot allegedly showed a Zomato notification reading, "Biryani bhejdu? Rs 370 ki hai bas," a phrase linked to the controversy that has sparked debates about consent, dating expectations and entitlement. ‘INR 370 Ki Biryani’ Guy Himanshu Jangra Fired From Gurugram Job Over Viral Remark on Pranit More’s Show (Watch Video).

Zomato Clarifies Viral ‘Rs 370 Biryani Bhejdu?’ Notification Is Fake

The issue originated from a viral crowd-work segment during comedian Pranit More's stand-up show. In the clip, an audience member recounted a date involving a chicken biryani worth Rs 370 and suggested that paying for the meal entitled him to something in return. The remark triggered widespread criticism online, with many users condemning the transactional attitude towards relationships and consent. ‘370 Gets You Biryani, Lockup Gives Free Meals’: Mumbai Police Uses Viral Pranit More Controversy To Spread Consent Awareness.

As the clip gained traction, social media was flooded with memes, parody content and brand-related jokes. Several fake promotional posts and screenshots also surfaced, including the notification that Zomato has now publicly disowned.

The controversy has since expanded beyond the original video, leading to broader conversations about dating culture, consent and the responsibilities of content creators. The audience member featured in the viral clip reportedly lost his job, while Pranit More later issued a public apology amid mounting criticism.

Many influencers, celebrities and social media users have echoed the sentiment that spending money on a date does not create any obligation or expectation of intimacy. The phrase "Biryani is dinner, not consent" has emerged as a key slogan in the debate, reinforcing the message that consent cannot be bought, implied or earned through financial gestures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Zomato). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).