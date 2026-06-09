‘INR 370 Ki Biryani’ Guy Himanshu Jangra Fired From Gurugram Job Over Viral Remark on Pranit More’s Show (Watch Video)

In a swift and decisive action, Gurugram-based design firm Starvik Design has terminated the employment of Himanshu Jangra, the man at the centre of the viral 'INR 370 ki Biryani' controversy. Jangra's objectionable comments during a recent standup comedy show by Pranit More had ignited a furious debate online about consent, entitlement, and misogyny, leading to his employer's action. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Fame Comedian Pranit More Apologises for ‘Peak Gurgaon Content’ Remark, Says ‘I Take the Feedback Seriously’ (View Post).

The incident, which gained significant traction across social media platforms over the past few days, saw Jangra recounting a date experience where he suggested he was entitled to 'recover' his investment after paying INR 370 for a chicken biryani.

Amid INR 370 ki Biryani Row, Gurugram Man behind it Fired from Job

The news of Himanshu Jangra's termination was confirmed by Vivek Vishwakarma, the founder of Starvik Design. In a statement, Vishwakarma asserted that the views expressed by Jangra in the viral clip were "offensive" and did not align with the company's values.

While an internal review reportedly found no workplace complaints against Jangra, with colleagues describing him as professional and respectful, the company ultimately decided to part ways with him due to the severity of the controversy.

22-Year-Old Gurugram Man Fired from His Job Over Objectionable Comment on Comedian Pranit More's Show

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What Happened During Pranit More's Crowd Work

The controversy originated from a crowd-work segment during comedian Pranit More's standup show, which took place in Gurugram in late May or early June 2026.

During the interaction, Himanshu Jangra, identified as a 22-year-old web developer, shared a story about a date where he and a woman ordered chicken biryani, costing around INR 360-INR 370. He then narrated how, when the woman asked him to drop her home, he internally mused that he had spent ₹370 and needed to "wasool toh karunga" (get something back) for his money, implying an expectation of sexual intimacy.

The audience's laughter and Pranit More's subsequent remark, calling it a "Peak Gurgaon moment" or "Peak Gurgaon content," further fueled the outrage online. Critics swiftly condemned the comments as promoting transactional dating, male entitlement, and a disregard for consent.

Both Himanshu Jangra and Pranit More issued apologies following the widespread backlash. Jangra reportedly deactivated his social media accounts, while More expressed regret, admitting a "lapse in judgment" for not challenging the remark and subsequently removing the controversial clip from his platforms. Shresta Iyer Viral Video: Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Reveals ‘Double Breakup’ Story at Pranit More’s Show After KKR Fan Controversy (Watch).

The 'INR 370 ki Biryani' incident has since become a focal point for discussions on social media about the normalisation of misogynistic attitudes in entertainment and the consequences of public remarks on personal and professional lives.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Starvik Design). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).