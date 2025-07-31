Car owners across the country claim that their vehicles' mileage is dropping due to ethanol blending in petrol (E20 Petrol). Netizens are also raising concerns over reduced mileage and raising questions about the engine's longevity because oil companies are allegedly selling E20 petrol (ethanol-blended petrol). One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video explaining how ethanol-blended petrol is damaging people's cars and leading to lower mileage, engine wear, and costly repairs. Another X user alleged that his car's mileage has reduced to 11.5 km per litre from 15 km per litre since last month. "Hey @IndianOilcl, how much ethanol are you dumping into petrol da? Car mileage has tanked for the past year," a third user said. Many users also alleged that about 30 per cent of ethanol is being mixed with petrol and allegedly sold as normal petrol. "Anyone else facing sudden drop in Car Mileage in last one month," a fourth user asked. However, a few users also pointed out the positives of ethanol blending in petrol. One user said that ethanol is a replacement for tetraethyl lead and that replacing lead with ethanol helps to protect people from the harmful effects of lead poisoning. "Modern vehicles are designed to handle these blends well, making it a cleaner, greener choice for the environment," a user said, sharing the positive side of ethanol blending. Rajasthan: Driver Killed As Chemical Tanker Carrying Methanol Catches Fire on Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway.

Ethanol-Blended Petrol Might Just Wreck Your Car

Ethanol-blended petrol sounds eco-friendly, but it might just wreck your car. Lower mileage, engine wear, costly repairs — and you’ll pay the price. Before E27 hits full swing, watch this.#EthanolBlending #CarTips #FuelFacts #AutoIndia #EngineDamage #E27 pic.twitter.com/UKunLczn8e — Naman P Singhal (@BrandEqNaman) July 21, 2025

Car Mileage Reduced to 11.5 km/Ltr From 15 km/Ltr Since Last Month, Claims X User

Car mileage reduced to 11.5 km/ltr from 15 km/ltr since last month. Same driving conditions and recently company serviced car. I am sure they are selling 20% ethanol mixed petrol now at all petrol stations without informing consumers. Are u seeing sudden drop in mileage? https://t.co/tgf4MCfT6R — Kapil (@kapsology) July 30, 2025

Car Mileage Has Tanked for the Past Year

Hey @IndianOilcl, how much ethanol are you dumping into petrol da? Car mileage has tanked for the past year! We're forced to pay full price for petrol that's 20% adulterated, this is nothing but an organised scam. The business and the government, both are acting like shameless… — Venkatesh Alla (@venkat_fin9) July 7, 2025

X User Reveals Conversation With Petrol Pump Manager

At petrol pump today, i told manager concern about reduced fuel Avg. His reply stunned me. He said pakka reduce hoga sir. Pehle 5% Ethanol mix karte the. Fir 10% kiya. 20% tak aa gay. Ab batate hi nahi kitna. About 30% ho raha mix. Avg kabhi nhi ayegi. #PetrolDieselPrice — Chitta 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@stspring) January 1, 2025

Are Companies Selling 20% Ethanol Mixed Petrol As Normal Petrol?

Anyone else facing sudden drop in Car Mileage in last one month. Are companies selling 20% Ethanol mixed petrol as normal petrol and fooling people big time ? — 🇮🇳 (@KCSahay) July 30, 2025

Ethanol Is Replacement for Tetraethyl Lead

Ethanol is replacement for tetraethyl lead. Replacing lead with ethanol helps protect people from the harmful effects of lead poisoning. While the cost-benefit comparison is still debated, using ethanol is definitely better for human health. Just my two cents. @PIBFactCheck — ਅੱਵਿਜਿਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਧਾਲੀਵਾਲ / Avvijit Singh Dhaliwal (@AvvijitDhaliwal) July 29, 2025

Modern Vehicles Are Designed To Handle These Blends Well

Using Ethanol blended petrol can reduce mileage by about 2-10% due to ethanol’s lower energy content, which worries some drivers about fuel efficiency and engine compatibility—but modern vehicles are designed to handle these blends well, making it a cleaner, greener choice for… pic.twitter.com/Ckqccxvqc7 — Arif Khan (@ajuarif) July 30, 2025

