Car owners across the country claim that their vehicles' mileage is dropping due to ethanol blending in petrol (E20 Petrol). Netizens are also raising concerns over reduced mileage and raising questions about the engine's longevity because oil companies are allegedly selling E20 petrol (ethanol-blended petrol). One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video explaining how ethanol-blended petrol is damaging people's cars and leading to lower mileage, engine wear, and costly repairs. Another X user alleged that his car's mileage has reduced to 11.5 km per litre from 15 km per litre since last month. "Hey @IndianOilcl, how much ethanol are you dumping into petrol da? Car mileage has tanked for the past year," a third user said. Many users also alleged that about 30 per cent of ethanol is being mixed with petrol and allegedly sold as normal petrol. "Anyone else facing sudden drop in Car Mileage in last one month," a fourth user asked. However, a few users also pointed out the positives of ethanol blending in petrol. One user said that ethanol is a replacement for tetraethyl lead and that replacing lead with ethanol helps to protect people from the harmful effects of lead poisoning. "Modern vehicles are designed to handle these blends well, making it a cleaner, greener choice for the environment," a user said, sharing the positive side of ethanol blending. Rajasthan: Driver Killed As Chemical Tanker Carrying Methanol Catches Fire on Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway.

