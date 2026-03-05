What began as a festive Holi celebration at Shri Radha Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida quickly spiralled into chaos after a clash erupted between residents and security guards. Families had gathered in the open area of the residential complex on Wednesday to celebrate with colours, music and dancing when security personnel reportedly intervened and asked them to stop. Residents alleged that the guards objected to the festivities, leading to a heated argument that escalated within minutes. Eyewitnesses said several guards allegedly attacked a resident with sticks, triggering a physical scuffle between both groups. The dramatic incident was captured on video from an upper floor of the building, and the footage soon spread widely across social media, drawing strong reactions online. Police confirmed that the dispute involved two groups and said action was taken against both sides. Officials added that five people from each group, a total of 10 individuals, have been arrested and further legal proceedings are underway. Nagpur Horror: Angered After 4-Year-Old Splashes Holi Colours, Grandmother Pours Boiling Water on Him; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Holi Turns Violent in Greater Noida Society

Holi celebrations at a residential complex in #GreaterNoida took an unexpected and violent turn after a clash broke out between security guards and residents, leading to multiple arrests. A video of the altercation, which quickly went viral on social media, shows chaos unfolding… pic.twitter.com/jB5nCDyAwB — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 5, 2026

