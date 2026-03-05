A video from the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026 has triggered political debate after Amit Malviya accused Congress leader Supriya Shrinate of repeatedly grabbing and manhandling BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi during a live discussion. Sharing the clip on X, Malviya described the visuals as “shocking”, claiming Shrinate was seen “repeatedly grabbing” Trivedi on stage. He argued that if the situation were reversed, there would have been widespread outrage from the same circles that often speak about propriety and conduct in public life. Malviya also alleged that similar behaviour had been seen in earlier videos where colleagues appeared visibly uncomfortable. SIR in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Submitted Her Enumeration Form for Ongoing SIR Process, Claims BJP’s Amit Malviya.

Supriya Shrinate Manhandled Sudhanshu Trivedi on Stage?

Shocking visuals from a live program, Shrieking Jane repeatedly grabbing and manhandling Shri Sudhanshu Trivedi on air. Not once, but multiple times. Imagine the outrage if the situation were reversed. The same ecosystem that preaches propriety and outrage would have erupted… pic.twitter.com/Cv0nVZ1P53 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 5, 2026

