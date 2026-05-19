Adani Enterprises Limited Share Price Today, May 19, 2026
Adani Enterprises shares opened in the green on May 19, trading up 2.35 per cent at INR 2,753.10. According to the NSE, the stock rose by INR 63.30, remaining within the range of its recent 52-week high of INR 2,803.10 hit on May 15, while recovering significantly from its 52-week low of INR 1,751.30 touched on March 30.
Stocks of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) opened in green today, May 19. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) were trading at INR 2753.10 and rose by INR 63.30 or 2.35 per cent. Notably, stocks of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) saw their 52-week high of INR 2,803.10 on May 15 this year and low of INR 1,75 on March 30 this year. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.
Adani Enterprises Share Price Today, May 19, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).