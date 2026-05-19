Adani Enterprises Limited Share Price Today, May 19, 2026

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Stocks of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) opened in green today, May 19. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) were trading at INR 2753.10 and rose by INR 63.30 or 2.35 per cent. Notably, stocks of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) saw their 52-week high of INR 2,803.10 on May 15 this year and low of INR 1,75 on March 30 this year. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

Adani Enterprises Share Price Today, May 19, 2026

Shares of Adani Enterprises opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).