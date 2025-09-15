Shares of Adani Power Ltd (NSE: ADANIPOWER) edged higher on Monday, September 15, following news of a long-term power project agreement. The stock opened at INR 656.50, up from its previous close of INR 648.55, and by 10:10 AM, it was trading at INR 657.10, gaining 1.32% in early trade. The rise comes as Adani Power signed a 25-year pact with Bihar State Power Generation Company for a 2,400 MW greenfield project in Pirpainti, projected to generate up to 12,000 jobs during construction. The stock remains below its 52-week high of INR 681.55 recorded on September 16, 2024, while the 52-week low stands at INR 432.00 from November 21, 2024. Railtel Share Price Today, September 15: Railtel Shares Surge 8% After Company Secures Another Order From Bihar Council; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Adani Power Share Price Today, September 15:

Adani Power Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

