Shares of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (NSE: RAILTEL) surged sharply on Monday, September 15, following fresh government orders. The stock opened at INR 382.00, matching its previous close, and by 9:50 AM, it was trading at INR 405.10, marking a gain of 8.14% or INR 30.50 in early trade. The jump comes after RailTel secured a significant order worth INR 209.79 crore from the Bihar Education Project Council, pushing its total orders from the council above INR 600 crore this week. Investors responded positively, driving the stock closer to its 52-week high of INR 486.60 recorded on September 13, 2024. Meanwhile, the stock’s 52-week low remains INR 265.50 from March 3, 2025. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 15, 2025: Apollo Hospitals, GMR Airport, RailTel Corporation Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Railtel Share Price Today, September 15:

Railtel Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)