Adani Total Gas Share Price Today, March 16, 2026: Stocks of Adani Total Gas Limited Fall by 3.31% in Early Trade

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Shares of Adani Total Gas Limited (NSE: ATGL) opened in the red today, March 16, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, stocks of Adani Total Gas Limited (NSE: ATGL) were trading at INR 557.15 and fell by INR 18.75 or 3.31 per cent. Notably, shares of Adani Total Gas Limited (NSE: ATGL) saw their 52-week high of INR 798 on September 23 last year and 52-week low of INR 462.80 on March 9 this year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 16, 2026: Wipro, Adani Enterprises, and Ashok Leyland Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today, March 16, 2026

Shares of Adani Total Gas opened in red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

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