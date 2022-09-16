According to reports, Air Canada is buying 30 electric-hybrid planes, with its CEO hoping to offer zero-emission flights to domestic customers as soon as 2028. As per a report by Bloomberg, the carrier will buy 30 planes from Sweden’s Heart Aerospace. The Bloomberg report also stated that the planes, which are being developed by Sweden-based Heart Aerospace AB, are "much more cost efficient” and could help the airline expand in regional markets.

Check Tweet:

