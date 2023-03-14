Tech giant Apple is delaying bonuses for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort, according to a report in Bloomberg. As per the report, Apple has joined its Silicon Valley peers as it tries to streamline operations during uncertain times. The company has also limited hiring for more jobs amid layoffs across the globe. Although the plan has not been announced yet, Apple's decision is likely to reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of the company's corporate workforce. Apple iPhone Manufacturing To Be Increased to 50% in India by 2027.

Apple Delaying Bonuses for Some Corporate Divisions

