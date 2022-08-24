Tech giant Apple will start the manufacturing of iPhone 14 in India after two months of release of the ones made in China. This will narrow the gap between the two countries in terms of manufacturing. The tech giant is seeking alternatives to China amid growing tensions in the region. Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 14 Series, Watch Series 8 and Other Products on September 7, 2022.

