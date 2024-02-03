Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) announced on Thursday that its Managing Director, Bimlendra Jha, has resigned from his position, effective from the close of business hours on January 31, 2024. The resignation was attributed to personal reasons. Despite stepping down from his role, Jha will continue his association with the company, serving in an advisory capacity. The announcement was made in a regulatory filing by JSPL. Union Budget 2024: Indian Stocks Recover From Budget Day Losses, Sensex Jumps 543.80 Pts, Nifty Settles at 21,867.95.

Bimlendra Jha Resigns

#JindalSteel & Power MD Bimlendra Jha resigns with effect from January 31: Exchange Filing For the latest news and updates, visit: https://t.co/MVT9qbASgP pic.twitter.com/SVnQpkL3ln — NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) February 1, 2024

