Darshan Mehta, the former Managing Director and CEO of Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL), has died. According to a report in CNBC TV18, Meha passed away today, April 9. He was 60. Mehta was associated with Reliance Brands since its inception in 2007 and played a pioneering role in transforming India's luxury and lifestyle retail landscape. As per reports, the sudden cause of Mehta's demise is believed to be a heart attack while he was at the Taj Hyderabad. However, an official confirmation is awaited. SEBI Fines Rs 7 Lakh on Reliance Securities for Flouting Stock Brokers’ Norms.

Former MD and CEO of Reliance Brands Passes Away

Shocking and disturbing news coming in: Darshan Mehta passes away.. https://t.co/LuQ9RCpVbu — 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 (@samidhas) April 9, 2025

