Will the Indian stock market remain open or shut on Tuesday, October 21? Will there be a stock market holiday today? According to the stock market holiday calendar released by the Indian stock exchanges, October 21 remains a non-trading day as both BSE and NSE will observe Diwali Laxmi Pujan on this day. Accordingly, the Indian stock market will be shut for trading on Tuesday, October 21, barring the duration of the Muhurat trading session. Investors will have a one-hour window to participate in the special Muhurat trade that will take place from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm tomorrow. According to the exchange circular, the pre-open trade will happen from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm. Diwali Samvat 2082: Nifty, Sensex End Samvat 2081 on Strong Note With 6% Return.

Diwali 2025 Stock Market Holiday

