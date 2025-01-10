Shares of Infosys Ltd (NSE: INFY) opened at INR 1,937.00 on January 10, slightly higher than the previous close of INR 1,917.30. During early trading, the stock gained 19.50 points, or 1.02 per cent, reaching INR 1,936.80. The Nifty IT index led sectoral gains, rising over 2.5 per cent on the back of strong performance from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which reported robust December quarter results. TCS shares surged more than 4 per cent, becoming the top gainer on both the Nifty 50 and Nifty IT index. IREDA Share Price Today, January 10: Stock Falls in Early Trading Despite 27% Growth in Q3 Net Profit.

