Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (NSE: IREDA) opened at INR 218.00 on January 10, following a previous close of INR 216.09. However, during early trading, the stock saw a decline, trading at INR 210.01, down by -6.08 points (-2.81 per cent). This dip comes after the company announced its Q3 results post-market hours on Thursday. IREDA’s Q3FY25 results showed a net profit of INR 425.38 crore, marking a 27 per cent increase from INR 335.5 crore in the same period last fiscal year. The company’s total revenue for the quarter ending December 2024 surged 35.6 per cent, reaching INR 1,698.45 crore compared to INR 1,208.10 crore in Q3FY24. Investors are closely watching how the stock reacts to these results in today’s trading session. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 10, 2025: TCS, Adani Wilmar, IREDA and Adani Total Gas Among Shares That Are Likely to Remain in Focus on Friday.

IREDA Share Price Today, January 10:

IREDA Shares Dip During Early Trade on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

