Shares of packaging machinery manufacturer Mamata Machinery Limited (NSE: Mamata), which made a remarkable debut on Friday, December 27, opened in negative today, December 30, in early trade. Mamata Machinery Limited (NSE: Mamata) saw a decline of INR 31.50 from the previous day's closing of INR 630. The initial public offering of Mamata Machinery Limited (NSE: Mamata) fetched a whopping 194.95 times subscription on the final day of the share sale on Monday, December 23. The stock of Mamata Machinery Limited (NSE: Mamata) has listed with a huge premium of nearly 147 per cent against the issue price of INR 243. Transrail Share Price Today, December 30: Transrail Lighting Limited Stock Opens in Green Today After Making Debut With Nearly 37% Premium.

Mamata Machinery Share Price Today

Shares of Mamata Machinery opened in negative today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)