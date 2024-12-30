The Transrail Lighting Limited (NSE: Transraill) shares opened in green today, December 30. As per the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Transrail Lighting Limited (NSE: Transraill) was trading at INR 565 and saw a jump of INR 11.45 (2.07 per cent) from the previous day's closing of INR 553.55. The shares of Transrail Lighting Limited surged nearly 37 per cent on the first day of trading on Friday, December 27, against the issue price of INR 432. Shares of the firm which started the day at INR 590, surged 36.57 per cent at the NSE. Whereas, the stock listed at INR 585.15, reflected a jump of 35.45 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. JSW Energy Share Price Today, December 30: JSW Energy Stock Opens in Green in Early Trade, Surges 5.50%.

Transrail Share Price Today

Shares of Transrail Lighting opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)