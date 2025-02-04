Premier Energies shares (NSE: PremierEne) opened on a positive note today, February 4, with a gain of 7.34%. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Premier Energies shares were trading at INR 1,148.95 at 9:20, up byINR 78.55 . This comes after the stock closed at INR 1,073.00 on February 3, 2025, at 3:30 PM. Notably, the 52-week high for the stock stands at 1,388.00 INR. UPL Share Price Today, February 3: Check United Phosphorus Limited Stock Prices on NSE and BSE.

