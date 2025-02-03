United Phosphorus Limited (NSE: UPL) shares gained 3.88%, reaching INR 627.45 as of 9:40 AM IST on February 3 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock opened at INR 610.00 and hit a high of INR 636.80 with a low of INR 607.55. UPL’s market cap stands at 49.91K Cr, with a dividend yield of 0.15%. The stock's 52-week high is INR 636.80, and the low is INR 429.52. Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today, February 3: Stocks of Jupiter Wagons Limited Fall INR 26.60 in Early Trade.

Check United Phosphorus Limited Stock Prices on NSE and BSE

UPL Ltd. Stock Surges by 3.88%, Trading at INR 627.45 on NSE

