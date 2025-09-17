Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (NSE: RVNL) rose during early trade on Wednesday, September 17, opening at INR 356.00 against Tuesday’s close of INR 354.90 and trading at INR 359.60 by 10:30 AM, up 1.32%. The stock had gained 2.49% in Tuesday’s session and is among the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150 index. On the financial front, RVNL reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,908.77 crore for Q1 June 2025, slightly lower than Rs 4,073.80 crore in June 2024. Net profit stood at Rs 124.99 crore, down from Rs 222.56 crore a year ago, with EPS at Rs 0.65 versus Rs 1.07 previously. The stock remains below its 52-week high of INR 554.35 and above its 52-week low of INR 301.60. Apollo Micro System Share Price Today, September 17: Apollo Micro System Stock Dips 1.51% to INR 338.60 Despite Recent Rally; Check Latest Price on NSE.

RVNL Share Price Today, September 17:

RVNL Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

