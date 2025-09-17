Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (NSE: APOLLO) slipped on Wednesday, September 17, despite recent strong gains in the small-cap aerospace and defence stock. The shares opened at INR 346.75, up slightly from Tuesday’s close of INR 343.80, but by 10:10 AM, they were trading at INR 338.60, down 1.51% in early trade. The stock recently hit a new intra-day high of INR 341.05 on Monday, marking its fourth consecutive day of gains and a 25% rise over the period. Over the past six weeks, Apollo Micro Systems’ stock has more than doubled, soaring 101% from INR 170 on August 1, 2025. The stock has also rebounded a remarkable 287% from its 52-week low of INR 88.10 recorded on October 23, 2024. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 17, 2025: Jindal Steel, Blue Dart and Bharat Electronics Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Apollo Micro System Share Price Today, September 17:

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)