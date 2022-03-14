The share price of One97 Communications the parent company of Paytm plunged 13 per cent after the price of the share fell and hit a new low during the opening hours of Monday morning. The reason behind this big fall is predicted to be the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) which bars the fintech company from onboarding any new customer in Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) with immediate effect over certain security concerns.

