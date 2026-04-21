Shares of Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO) opened on a positive note today, April 21. As soon as the stock market opened for business, stocks of Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO) rose by INR 1.13 and were trading at INR 203.60. Notably, shares of Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO) grew by 0.56 per cent in early trade. Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO) stocks saw their 52-week high and low of INR 273.10 on December 22 last year and 186.50 on March 30 this year. Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Today, April 21, 2026.

Wipro Share Price Today, April 21, 2026

Wipro stocks opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

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