Air New Zealand's Flight NZ2 took off Thursday from Auckland to land in New York City after 16 hours. However, the flight landed back at the same spot where it started. Isn't it quite ironic that the longest flight in the world reaches to nowhere? But, why? There was a power outage at its destination, John F. Kennedy Airport, so it returned while flying over the Pacific Ocean. "A power outage at JFK Terminal 1 is impacting the terminal's ability to accept inbound and outbound flights," the airport's Twitter account said. "We are working to accommodate impacted flights using other terminals. Travelers, please check flight status with your airline before heading to the airport."

Air New Zealand Returned Back Due To JFK Power Outage

A power outage at JFK Terminal 1 is impacting the terminal’s ability to accept inbound and outbound flights. We are working to accommodate impacted flights using other terminals. Travelers, please check flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. — John F. Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) February 16, 2023

World's Longest Flight Reached Nowhere

World's longest flight to nowhere? Passengers boarded a 16-hour flight that took them back to square one, after their plane made a U-turn midway from Auckland to New York https://t.co/W91IHTjGMJ — Bloomberg (@business) February 17, 2023

