A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) went missing from radar during a routine sortie in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Thursday evening, officials said. According to the Defence PRO in Guwahati, the aircraft lost radar contact around 7 pm while carrying out an operational mission. Following the incident, the Indian Air Force launched a search operation to locate the fighter jet and verify its exact whereabouts. Preliminary reports indicate that some locals in the area heard a loud explosion, raising concerns that the aircraft may have crashed. However, officials have not yet confirmed any crash. The pilot of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI is currently reported missing, and search and rescue teams have been deployed in the region. Authorities from the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Air Force are continuing efforts to gather more information about the incident.

IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Goes Missing From Radar in Assam

One Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft missing from radar contact. Airforce team launched to ascertain the facts: Defence PRO, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/Mm3ZooWvD0 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)