Amanda Bynes is popularly known for the series The Amanda Show that had aired on Nickelodeon. The Hollywood actress, who has also featured in films such as What a Girl Wants, She’s the Man among others, was reportedly found roaming naked on the streets of LA and has been placed on psychiatric hold. An eyewitness told TMZ that the actress, without any clothes on, waved at a car and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychotic episode. She even called the 911 by herself. Amanda Bynes Breaks Silence and Speaks Out After Judge Ruled to Terminate Her Nearly Nine-Year-Long Conservatorship.

Amanda Bynes Placed On Psychiatric Hold

Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found roaming the streets naked and alone, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/yoS6vZ6a0I — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 20, 2023

