83, one of the most-anticipated films of the year, has finally released in theatres today! The film directed by Kabir Khan is based on India’s historic win during the 1983 World Cup and the filmmaker has brought the tale in reel. Starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who had captained the team during the World Cup, the film has received incredible response from the critics. One just can’t stop praising the stellar star casts’ performances, the heartwarming narrative, impressive direction, music and all the other technical aspects. The film has beautifully highlighted and celebrated the glorious win of the Indian cricket team that won its first-ever world cup.

TOI - At every stage in the film, Kabir has juxtaposed real images with the reel ones - making one sit up and take note of the fact that he has heavily invested in research and the recreation (the scenes look as good as the real incidents on the field) of defining moments in Team India’s 1983 World Cup journey. You realise that the film was not all drama or all sport - it made a clear attempt to amalgamate both. And to a large degree, it succeeds in doing so.

Scroll.in - Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev is the man of this series for all practical purposes. Singh deftly underplays the heroics and coolly leads the ensemble cast out of the doghouse and into the big league.

The Indian Express - Kabir Khan’s ‘83 recreates that day with fidelity, and, yes, let it be said, in full Bollywood style, suffused with song, dance, drama, colour. It pads the film with a few (fictional?) elements meant strictly to play to the gallery, and it skates dangerously close to pandering to the overbearing nationalistic sentiments playing out in today’s India.

The Guardian - 83 doesn’t delve any further than that into what degree sporting victory ever translates to social and political progress. But it is an endearing sports film with just enough awareness of where it stands, now that Britain’s imperial legacy is being questioned more than ever, on a larger field.

Hindustan Times - Ranveer Singh takes the arduous task of stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev and aces it, especially with the Natraj pose. He gets into the skin of the then captain with so much conviction and excitement that in some scenes, you actually search for the actor Ranveer but don't complain when you see Kapil Dev hitting it out of the park

Pinkvilla - The initial hour has some tender moments, with humorous undertones too, which brings a smile. There are some moments that swell your chest with pride, especially the moments of India winning their first game against the West Indies. But the issue primarily in the first half of 83’ lies in the fact that the director and his team of writers time and again keep reminding the audience through various instances that this team can’t win the world cup.

Firstpost - 83 works nevertheless because it is a celebration, it understands the difference between opponents and enemies, and because of its cast. Each one not only looks like an actual player on the sporting field, but they imbue their respective characters with a believability that is particularly noteworthy because acted scenes are interspersed in places with actual matches yet the difference between the real cricketers and the actors playing them is not jarring.

