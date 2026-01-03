Veteran actor and his wife Rupali Barua were injured in a late-night road accident in Guwahati on Friday (January 2) night, sparking concern among their fans and well-wishers. According to reports, he and his wife were crossing the road after having dinner when a speeding motorcycle hit them, leaving both parties injured. The police from the Geetanagar police station rushed to the spot. The injured biker was taken to the Guwahati Medical College, while Ashish and Rupali also received treatment at a nearby hospital. Now, the actor himself has put a full stop to all speculations surrounding his health by sharing a video on his Instagram handle on January 3. In the video, the Ziddi actor was heard saying, "I am making this live at this odd time just to let you all know because I am seeing a lot of things being reported on news channels. Rupali and I were crossing a street yesterday when a bike hit us. We both are fine. Rupali is under observation, and all is well. I'm good. I've had a small injury, that's it. I'm absolutely fine. I am walking, talking, standing, everthing is good. This is just a message. We are good, nothing to sensationalise." Ashish Vidyarthi Meets Hrithik Roshan After 25 Years, Calls It ‘A Special Evening’ (See Post).

Ashish Vidyarthi Shares Health Update After Meeting With Road Accident in Guwahati – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Vidyarthi (@ashishvidyarthi1)

