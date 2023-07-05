This news will excite you for sure! According to reports, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, set to reunite for another project after blockbuster hits like 3 Idiots and PK. If everything goes as per plans then Aamir and Hirani will be taking the film on the floors next year. The film is expected to be a biopic. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Experience Working With Rajkumar ‘Raju’ Hirani, Calls Him ‘Awesome Director’.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Here’s all we know about #AamirKhan and #RajkumarHirani’s next collaboration- read here to know more https://t.co/qbvoMt7e97 — ETimes (@etimes) July 5, 2023

