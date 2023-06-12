Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared his experience of working with director Rajkumar Hirani in the upcoming film 'Dunki'.

On Monday, SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on his Twitter account where a fan asked how has been his experience working with Rajkumar Hirani

Replying to the user SRK tweeted, "Raju is a Gentleman and an amazing awesome director and very funny!!"

Helmed by Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Another fan asked him about the most challenging thing about 'Dunki'. "To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted....," he said.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with director Hirani and Taapsee. Actor Vicky Kaushal is also an important part of the movie.

The official release date of 'Dunki' is still awaited.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars South actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. (ANI)

