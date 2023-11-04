The pre-wedding festivities for Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, have commenced as she prepares to tie the knot with fiance Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. The families initiated the celebrations with a kelvan ceremony, and Ira shared glimpses on her Instagram, featuring her traditional attire and heartwarming moments with Nupur. Reena Dutta also graced the event, making it a memorable affair for the couple and their loved ones. Check the photos attached below! Ira Khan Shares Cute Pics With Fiancé Nupur Shikhare From Their Udaipur Holiday!

Ira Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)